Two people from NKY killed Monday in Florida crash

The crash happened near an airport on Monday.
By Jared Goffinet
Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WXIX) - Two people from Northern Kentucky were killed Monday in a three-vehicle crash in Sarasota, Florida.

A 78-year-old man from Erlanger and a 77-year-old woman from Fort Mitchell died in the crash near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport around 7:30 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The two Kentucky people were driving a Nissan as they left a parking lot to turn onto U.S. 41.

As they were turning out, troopers say a Volkswagen hit the left side of their Nissan.

The front of the Nissan then hit the side of a third vehicle, the troopers’ report explains.

The 78-year-old man and 77-year-old woman died at the scene.

The names of the man and woman have not been released yet.

