WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati Police Chief updates Council on gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and other police officials are giving a gun violence update to City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee.

Their remarks come after a particularly violent Monday.

It was one that saw the city’s latest homicide and a total of five people shot, including a 29-year-old man who died and a 16-year-old who has with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Shootings and homicides overall so far this year, however, are down compared with this time last year, said Assistant Police Chief Mike John.

The city also is at a six-year low for violent crime, he said, showing slides of the statistics to the council committee.

As of Monday night, 183 shootings were recorded compared with 215 at this time last year.

Most of the shootings so far this year are occurring in Over-the-Rhine, followed by Walnut Hills, the West End and Avondale, according to statistics released Tuesday.

Homicides stand at 39, including the man killed in East Price Hill on Monday, compared to 49 at this point in 2020.

Last year, the city set a new record for the number of homicides with 94, a 28.7% increase from 2019, which saw 73 victims.

Most of the homicides were the result of shootings, police records show.

The previous record in Cincinnati was 88 killings in 2006.

The city has only seen more than 80 homicides in two years: 2006 and 2020, police officials have said.

The city also saw an unprecedented number of shootings last year, with 486 recorded. Twenty-two people were shot in one weekend alone, Aug. 14-16.

Still, statics show Cincinnati police are working hard to arrest those responsible for homicides and to get guns off the streets.

Cincinnati saw the two lowest years for gun violence in 2018 and 2019. Last year, it had a 67% percent closure rate for homicide arrests and is now at 68%, which is above the national average, Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Sixty-three of 2020′s 94 homicides were closed by either an arrest, death of offender, prosecution declined or awaiting grand jury presentation, police said.

Cincinnati also is not alone in the rise in violence, particularly during during 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other cities saw a swell in violence last year and again so far this year, including Cleveland and New York City.

On Tuesday, police told council homicides are up nearly 30% so far this year compared to the same time period last year in 63 cities nationally while Cincinnati has seen a 20% reduction so far this year.

Aggravated assaults also are up 9.4% across those same 63 cities nationally while Cincinnati’s increase is 3.8%.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.