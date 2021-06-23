Contests
2 suspects plead guilty in BB gun assaults targeting homeless

Two of the three suspects accused of shooting people in Over-the-Rhine with a BB gun pleaded...
Two of the three suspects accused of shooting people in Over-the-Rhine with a BB gun pleaded down their assault charges.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of three suspects accused of shooting at homeless people in Over-the-Rhine and Downtown Cincinnati pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

All three suspects were charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault following the June 3 incident.

Brittany Hopper, 29, pleaded guilty to one count, and others against her were dismissed.

David White pleaded guilty to two counts, and the third count against him was dismissed.

Kelsey Hopper, 28, has a court appearance June 28.

Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper, and David White.
Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper, and David White.(Cincinnati Police Department)

According to prosecutors, six victims have come forward.

“White was the male seen in the surveillance video with Brittany & Kelsey Hopper shooting innocent people in OTR/Downtown with a BB Gun. We can’t thank the public enough for IDing the sisters which then led us to White,” police said.

Around 2 a.m. on June 3, the sisters shot one person on Republic Street and another on 7th/Plum Street, police said.

They released videos showing the sisters and the vehicle involved.

VIDEO: Police trying to identify suspects who shot at homeless with a BB gun in OTR

The sisters tried to disguise the car by spray painting it, according to CPD.

Brittany had prior warrants unrelated to the BB gun incident and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail, according to CPD.

Kelsey was cited and released.

White was given numerous $2,000 bonds. He’s also facing a domestic violence assault charge involving Brittany from May 25, 2020. She declined a protection order against him when brought back into the courtroom.

Brittany’s bond was set at $2,000 for the assaults and $10,000 for probation violations.

Brandon Hughes told FOX19 NOW he was walking home in OTR on June 2 when the sisters and the male suspect drove up and shot him.

“So, we did a friends and family soft opening for our new business Cooper & Flame on Wednesday night and went out drinking afterward,” Hughes recalls. “Got home and was walking up to my apartment and this kind of crummy car rolls up and this woman says, ‘Hey, do you know where xx is down on Liberty.’”

Hughes says he approached the car so they could hear him, and seconds later, he felt his neck sting.

“I don’t even remember hearing it go off,” Hughes said. “So, they speed off laughing, and I’m super confused, and my girlfriend starts freaking out and says, ‘you’re bleeding, you got shot,’ and there’s blood everywhere.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

