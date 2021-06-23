Contests
Cincinnati historian competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ Wednesday

A Cincinnati historian and auctioneer will compete Wednesday on “Jeopardy!” Danielle Linn...
A Cincinnati historian and auctioneer will compete Wednesday on “Jeopardy!” Danielle Linn (right) is from Kennedy Heights. She is pictured here with guest host Samantha Guthrie (left).(Courtesy Jeopardy! Productions Inc.)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati historian and auctioneer will compete Wednesday on “Jeopardy!”

Danielle Linn is from Kennedy Heights.

You can watch the episode on FOX19 NOW at 7:30 p.m.

Linn originally was set to film her episode in March 2020, but that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to our media partner The Cincinnati Enquirer.

At that point, Alex Trebek was the host of the quiz show that is now in its 37th season in syndication with 24 million viewers.

Trebek died in November 2020 from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Alex was the face of ‘Jeopardy!’, and anyone who is a fan of the show misses him terribly,” Linn told the Enquirer. “But the crew and the behind-the-scenes people are really wanting to uphold Alex’s legacy, and keep the same ‘Jeopardy!’ we all know and love going, and they’re doing such a good job of that.”

Highlights of Alex Trebek hosting "Jeopardy" over the years (Courtesy: Jeopardy! Productions Inc.)

Now, guest hosts are moderating the show.

Samantha Guthrie will host until Friday, when CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is expected to take over.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

