Cincinnati menswear store goes viral on TikTok
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A menswear store in Cincinnati is going viral on TikTok for its creative videos.
Hellman Retail Group is a custom suit and sportcoat business that has been around for years.
The well-known business is now gaining even more attention thanks to social media. Watch their video below.
