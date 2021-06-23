Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Congress’ look into cattle market manipulation

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congress is taking a closer look at alleged market manipulation in the packing industry. The Senate Agriculture Committee hosted a hearing to examine markets, transparency, and prices from cattle producers to consumers Wednesday.

South Dakota cattle producer and United States Cattlemen’s Association Vice President Justin Tupper, who was asked to testify, says something isn’t adding up in the cattle market supply chain.

“Even with boxed beef at record highs, we’re not seeing that trickle down to the producer level,” said Tupper.

Tupper says the nation’s four largest meatpackers (JBS SA, Cargill Meat Solutions, National Beef Packing Co., and Tyson Foods) have saturated the market. He fears they’re using a captive supply and deceptive trade practices to turn profits while causing consumers and producers to take a financial hit.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have publicly called on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims.

“My job is to make sure family farmers have an even playing field and they have some transparency so that they understand what’s happening and what’s going on in the market,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.)

“The producers need to come around to a solution so that we can go to work and get something against the finish line,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Several other industry experts offered up statistics or suggestions for policy changes during the hearing.

Representatives from the large processors were not in attendance, although Mark Gardiner from Gardiner Angus ranch in Kansas has investment ties with National Beef.

He did not respond to our request for an interview, but in his testimony, he defended the processors’ value-based pricing system.

He encouraged Congress to shy away from additional legislation, saying the supply chain concerns can mostly be blamed on recent black swan events like the pandemic, and a 2019 Tyson plant fire in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near an airport on Monday.
Two people from NKY killed Monday in Florida crash
Timothy Chalamet attends a special screening of "Call Me By Your Name", hosted by Sony Pictures...
Timothee Chalamet film hit by thefts; seeks $50k from Cincinnati taxpayers for extra security
Donnie Wayne Clontz II and Cortiana Pullens
7 Cincinnati bank robberies traced back to pair of suspects, police say
Five people were shot in Cincinnati on Monday, including a teenager shot on Reading Road in...
Five people shot in Cincinnati Monday
It happened in the 10000 block of Wilmington Road just after 1 p.m.
Two injured in Warren County home ‘flash explosion,’ fire officials say

Latest News

The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment...
Ohio House expels former speaker Larry Householder in historic vote
Former President Donald Trump
Ex-president Trump plans rally in Cleveland next week, reports say
GOP bill would prohibit requiring any vaccination in Ohio
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, speaks with reporters after a debate against Sen. Sherrod Brown,...
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci announces campaign for Ohio governor, challenging incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine