Crews battle West Price Hill fire
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in West Price Hill, police confirm.
Flames broke out on Glenway Avenue and Amethyst Lane just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews received reports flames were showing on the side roof of the building.
The bulk of the fire is knocked down, but smoke is still visibly pouring from it.
No injuries were reported.
