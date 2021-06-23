Family of man slain in East Price Hill triple-shooting want justice, change

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family members of a man killed in East Price Hill on Monday are seeking justice one day later.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Eighth Street near the intersection with McPherson Avenue, police say.

Thomas Sims II, 29, died from gunshot wounds at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“He had a gorgeous smile,” Teresa Richard, Sims’ mother, said. “The biggest heart.”

Richard says Sims was a beloved father of five and also had several stepchildren.

“He was just an amazing father and he was very devoted to his children,” said Nancy Daughtery, who shared children with Sims. “I am so pissed that somebody took that away from our kids and they’re going to miss out on such a great father figure, and it’s just not right.”

Sims’ family says one of the other two victims in the shooting was his 19-year-old nephew, CJ.

Police have not provided an update on the other victims’ conditions since saying on Monday one of them sustained life-threatening injuries. Nor have they said what led to the shooting.,

For Angela Jones, Sims’ aunt, the incident has roots in carelessness with guns.

“My prayers are different now because I want the young people to put the guns away, because they’re not carrying them for the right reasons, and it seems like every other day we are hearing about some innocent child that is getting harmed by guns,” Jones said.

Said Richard, “You act like he wasn’t nothing, and he was something. He was somebody’s son and he was somebody’s father. He was somebody’s brother and uncle. So yes, I want them to pay for this.”

Police have released no suspect information at this time.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

