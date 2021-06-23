Contests
Firefighter goes to hospital from West Price Hill fire

Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant building on Glenway...
Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant building on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill Wednesday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati firefighter went to a hospital from a fire in West Price Hill Wednesday morning, fire officials say.

It was due to an illness unrelated to the fire, said Assistant Police Chief Tom Lakamp.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out at a vacant home on Glenway Avenue at Amethyst Lane just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, he said.

Crews received reports flames were showing on the side roof of the building.

They battled the blaze from outside for safety reasons.

Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, smoke still visibly poured from it for several minutes.

The fire is now out and investigators remain on scene working to determine the cause, according to Lakamp.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

