Firefighter goes to hospital from West Price Hill fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati firefighter went to a hospital from a fire in West Price Hill Wednesday morning, fire officials say.

It was due to an illness unrelated to the fire, said Assistant Police Chief Tom Lakamp.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out at a vacant home on Glenway Avenue at Amethyst Lane just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, he said.

Crews received reports flames were showing on the side roof of the building.

They battled the blaze from outside for safety reasons.

Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, smoke still visibly poured from it for several minutes.

The fire is now out and investigators remain on scene working to determine the cause, according to Lakamp.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

UPDATE: Fire crews remain on scene of West Price Hill house fire. Smoke pouring from residence on Glenway Ave and Amethyst Lane@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/i5sYY9TIcm — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 23, 2021

