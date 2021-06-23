Florence planning to build new park, event space in place of Aquatic Center

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Florence City Council is coming up with a plan for a four-acre park and event space to replace the Florence Aquatic Center.

Since its closure in 2019, what to do with the Florence Aquatic Center has been a topic of discussion.

The Aquatic Center is open about 10 weeks a year and costs on average $7,500 per day during that time to maintain, the city said.

City Council said, “investing the community’s dollars into a new park that would be free to use and open year-round was a much more sustainable and fiscally responsible use” of tax dollars.

Features being considered for the new park and event space include:

• A multi-level adventure playground that would encourage climbing, jumping, sliding, zipping, and more

• Splash pads and spray grounds

• Space for picnics and dining

• A stage for live performances

• A multi-purpose event lawn

• Swings for people of all ages

• Rentable indoor space for meetings, weddings, banquets, and other large gatherings

• Plenty of outdoor space for reading books, playing games, and enjoying time with friends and family

“We’re very excited about the opportunities this new park offers the whole community, and it will be great fun exploring the possible features that could be added,” Mayor Diane Whalen said. “However, this isn’t a concept we want to develop completely on our own. This would be the community’s park, and we want the community’s input on the elements and experiences they’d like the park to include.”

Residents will have a chance to vote on which features they would like to see this summer once a survey is put online.

Construction could begin as early as this September with possibly opening the park by the end of 2022, the city said.

