Gov. DeWine to miss Trump rally at Lorain County Fairgrounds

FILE - President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks...
FILE - President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally, at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj and Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds this week, but Gov. Mike DeWine will not be attending.

DeWine spokesperson’s said the governor “has previously scheduled family commitments.”

Trump will deliver remarks beginning at 7 p.m. on June 26, according to Save America, a leadership PAC founded by Trump after the 2020 presidential election.

The event marks the first rally since Trump lost his re-election bid to Joe Biden.

Tickets are required to attend the event.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

