Hawk rescued from Akron apartment building after being trapped in vertical shaft for 2 days
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A hawk is once again free to fly after being trapped in an open vertical shaft in the center of an Akron apartment building for two days.
Station 3 B shift rescued him on Saturday from the Bowery District apartments on Main Street.
Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 shift shared this photo after the rescue:
