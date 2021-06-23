Investigation leads to NKY man’s arrest for child sexual exploitation offenses

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material following an undercover investigation.

The investigation into Roger Uhl’s internet activity found he was talking online with juveniles, according to Kentucky State Police.

After getting a search warrant for Uhl’s home, electronic equipment was taken from his home and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory.

Uhl is charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor in a sexual offense, state police said.

He is now in the Kenton County Detention Center.

Uhl will appear in court on July 1, according to jail records.

Uhl is a registered sex offender who moved from Florida to Kentucky, the registry shows.

