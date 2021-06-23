LIST: Fourth of July events, fireworks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and we’re seeing dozens of events scheduled this year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled celebrations last year.
Here’s the latest list of events so far:
July 2
Blue Ash: Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra concert
July 3
Blanchester: Red White and Blanchester Blue
Edgewood: Edgewood’s 4th of July Extravaganza
Fairfield: Red, White and Kaboom
Florence: Independence Day Celebration
Fort Mitchell: Independence Day Parade
Fort Thomas: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Franklin: Fourth of July parade and fireworks
Madeira: Independence Day Celebration
Montgomery: Independence Day Festival
New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks
July 4
Ault Park: 54th Annual Independence Day Fireworks
Blanchester: Red White and Blanchester Blue
Blue Ash: Red, White and Blue Ash
Hamilton: Stricker’s Grove Fourth of July Celebration
Hamilton: Light up Liberty celebration
Hidden Valley: Hidden Valley Lake 4th of July
Independence Day Cruise by BB Riverboats
Liberty Township: Fourth of July parade
Loveland: Independence Day Parade and Celebration
Maysville: Fourth of July celebration and fireworks
New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks
Northside: Fourth of July 4th of July house float event
West Chester: Fourth of July Fireworks, festival at VOA Museum
Wyoming: Fourth of July Celebration
