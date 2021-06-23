LIST: Fourth of July events, fireworks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and we’re seeing dozens of events scheduled this year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled celebrations last year.

Here’s the latest list of events so far:

July 2

Blue Ash: Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra concert

July 3

Blanchester: Red White and Blanchester Blue

Edgewood: Edgewood’s 4th of July Extravaganza

Fairfield: Red, White and Kaboom

Florence: Independence Day Celebration

Fort Mitchell: Independence Day Parade

Fort Thomas: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Franklin: Fourth of July parade and fireworks

Madeira: Independence Day Celebration

Montgomery: Independence Day Festival

New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks

July 4

Ault Park: 54th Annual Independence Day Fireworks

Blanchester: Red White and Blanchester Blue

Blue Ash: Red, White and Blue Ash

Hamilton: Stricker’s Grove Fourth of July Celebration

Hamilton: Light up Liberty celebration

Hidden Valley: Hidden Valley Lake 4th of July

Independence Day Cruise by BB Riverboats

Liberty Township: Fourth of July parade

Loveland: Independence Day Parade and Celebration

Maysville: Fourth of July celebration and fireworks

New Richmond: Freedom Fest and fireworks

Northside: Fourth of July 4th of July house float event

West Chester: Fourth of July Fireworks, festival at VOA Museum

Wyoming: Fourth of July Celebration

Did we miss an event? Send us details at desk@fox19.com

