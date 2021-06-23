Lots of sunshine, low humidity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It doesn’t get much better than this! We are enjoying an extremely comfortable midday with temperatures climbing through the 60s and into the upper 70s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. You will see a few fair-weather clouds, but no rain today.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Expect more sunshine and a bit of a warm-up with highs in the upper 70s. Though humidity levels are rising, it will still feel quite comfortable again Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll dial up the heat on Thursday with more humid and high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. The big change comes on Friday with increasing humidity and the possibility for an evening shower.

Over the weekend muggy air will dominate the Tri-State and a few showers or thunderstorms could pop up each day. At this point it looks mostly dry with the chance of showers.

Rain likely by Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday evening. So far, it looks like we’ll dry out by Wednesday. We are monitoring the possibility for a very wet holiday weekend from Friday July 2nd through the 5th.

