‘Nalox-a-Boxes’ save lives, offer helping hand in southeast Indiana

MILAN, In. (WXIX) - Boxes are popping up around Ripley County containing a life-saving drug that could prevent opioid-induced overdose deaths.

The “Naloxboxes” contain Naloxone, also known as narcan. The drug works like nasal spray and is crucial to saving lives in communities where overdoses are commonplace.

That’s everywhere, according to Dr. David Welsh with the Ripley County Health Department.

“No community is immune,” Welsh said. “Every community has this problem. Once you get stuck in this cycle, it’s like getting stuck in quicksand.”

The health department announced on Tuesday the Naloxboxes have been installed in two different locations.

The boxes are open 24/7, and you don’t need medical training to use one.

“People were hesitant to call law enforcement, hesitant to call EMS because they were afraid they would get reported and get on a list,” Welsh said.

The boxes are located at the Osgood First Baptist Church and the Roberts Autowash in Milan.

Welsh says the boxes do more than save lives.

“You need help, you get help through these kits,” he said. “You also get resources that you can go and try to get out of that quagmire that you found yourself in.”

Welsh adds Ripley County residents can expect to see more of these boxes pop up in the state because some nonprofits have purchased them.

“What we’re trying to do is help folks who are drowning, get them out of the water, and we’re also trying to supply resources so they can avoid getting back into the water,” he said.

If you have more questions or are interested in helping with the effort, the Ripley County Health Department asks you give them a call at 812.689.5751.

