Police searching for missing Mt. Healthy woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 61-year-old missing woman from Mt. Healthy.

According to police, Tonette Young was last seen on Tuesday.

They said she doesn’t have her medication on her and has made threats to harm herself or others.

She is described as 5′3″ and 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Jones 513-728-3183 or email mthpcrimetips@mthealthy.org.

