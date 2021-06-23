Contests
Police searching for missing Mt. Healthy woman

Tonette Young
Tonette Young(Mt. Healthy Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 61-year-old missing woman from Mt. Healthy.

According to police, Tonette Young was last seen on Tuesday.

They said she doesn’t have her medication on her and has made threats to harm herself or others.

She is described as 5′3″ and 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Jones 513-728-3183 or email mthpcrimetips@mthealthy.org.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

