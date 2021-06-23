Police searching for suspect accused of arson in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding an accused arsonist who nearly burned down a building in Camp Washington.

Security camera footage from last week shows the suspect walking with a bag toward the corner of the building.

After bending over it for a few seconds, flames begin to shoot up, and the arsonist appears to spray something on the fire before walking back down the alleey.

Cincinnati firefighters extinguished the fire, which melted siding and charred parts of the building.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire, according to a maintenance worker.

Colleen Owens lives in the attached building next door.

“I ran to the front, and that’s when I seen just fire rolling over the top of the roof,” Owens said on Tuesday.

When she saw that, Owens says she recalls thinking first about saving her animals.

Luckily her animals didn’t need saving; her place did not catch fire. But in the aftermath, she says she’s shocked by the brazenness of the arsonist.

“It was daytime,” she said. “I mean, the middle of daytime, when everybody is out and about.”

She’s also upset, because the fire did cause damage to her building.

“Basically just smoke and a lot of soot,” she said. “I’m just concerned about the soot, because I’m not a young chicken, and there’s certain things you don’t need to be breathing.”

Owens says she doesn’t care that the building next door was empty, or what the arsonist was burning, or why.

“For somebody to just come in here and do something like that, it’s still scary regardless,” she said.

If you recognize the person in the video, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

