Roads closed in Clifton due to natural gas leak

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Vine Street at Forest Avenue is closed due to natural gas leak, Cincinnati police said.

Traffic is shut down in all directions.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

Traffic Alert!!! Vine Street at Forest Ave, traffic shut down in all directions due to natural gas leak. Please use alternate route. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/1I5yON5v5g — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 23, 2021

Police did not say when the roads would reopen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.