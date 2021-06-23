Roads closed in Clifton due to natural gas leak
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Vine Street at Forest Avenue is closed due to natural gas leak, Cincinnati police said.
Traffic is shut down in all directions.
Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.
Police did not say when the roads would reopen.
