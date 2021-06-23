Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Superhero’ in Spider-Man outfit meets pope at Vatican

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff’s weekly Wednesday audience.

Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and movie superhero outfit to cheer up hospitalized children, like those at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later on Wednesday.

Sweating under his costume in Rome’s heat wave, Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families.

The man told AP TV that he gave Francis a spare mask, “as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see pain from sick children in hospitals.”

Villardita, with a costumed arm, reached out and touched Francis, who wore no mask against COVID-19, on the back on an arm as he greeted the pontiff.

Said Villardita: “It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission.”

Villardita took selfies with youngsters attending the audience in a Vatican courtyard.

The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good superhero” and quoted him as saying that during Italy’s long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 videocalls, since he wasn’t able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near an airport on Monday.
Two people from NKY killed Monday in Florida crash
Timothy Chalamet attends a special screening of "Call Me By Your Name", hosted by Sony Pictures...
Timothee Chalamet film hit by thefts; seeks $50k from Cincinnati taxpayers for extra security
Donnie Wayne Clontz II and Cortiana Pullens
7 Cincinnati bank robberies traced back to pair of suspects, police say
Five people were shot in Cincinnati on Monday, including a teenager shot on Reading Road in...
Five people shot in Cincinnati Monday
It happened in the 10000 block of Wilmington Road just after 1 p.m.
Two injured in Warren County home ‘flash explosion,’ fire officials say

Latest News

The Tran triplets in Orange County, California, are all pregnant at the same time, and they...
Calif. triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies
Citing dangers at Ohio water parks, Milford mother advocates for ‘Makenna’s Law’
Britney Spears is scheduled to comment remotely during a court hearing Wednesday.
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
Triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies
Households struggling to stay afloat financially will soon get a little boost from the...
New child tax credits set to roll out