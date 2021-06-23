Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunshine & Low Humidity

Rain and thunder chances return this weekend.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A extremely comfortable start to Wednesday temperatures in the low 50s and dry.

Expect more sunshine and warmer air with temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect humidity levels comfortable again Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer but not much more humid with high temperatures in the low ti middle 80s.

Friday you will feel the increasing humidity and I cannot rule out an evening shower.

Over the weekend muggy air will dominate the Tristate and a few showers or thunderstorms could pop up each day. At this point it looks mostly dry with the chance of showers.

From Sunday night through Tuesday evening rain will be in the area. Wednesday looks dry but it looks very wet Friday July 2nd through the 7th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near an airport on Monday.
Two people from NKY killed Monday in Florida crash
Five people were shot in Cincinnati on Monday, including a teenager shot on Reading Road in...
Five people shot in Cincinnati Monday
It happened in the 10000 block of Wilmington Road just after 1 p.m.
Two injured in Warren County home ‘flash explosion,’ fire officials say
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Timothy Chalamet attends a special screening of "Call Me By Your Name", hosted by Sony Pictures...
Timothee Chalamet film hit by thefts; seeks $50k from Cincinnati taxpayers for extra security

Latest News

FIRST ALERT VIDEO UPDATE
Frank's Wednesday Morning Forecast Update
A Couple of Nice Days, Then Humidity Creeps Back Our Way
A Cool To Chilly Morning, Another Nice Day Tuesday
A Cool To Chilly Morning, Another Nice Day Tuesday
A Cool Night, A Sunny Wednesday
A Cool Night, A Sunny Wednesday