Wednesday Sunshine & Low Humidity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A extremely comfortable start to Wednesday temperatures in the low 50s and dry.

Expect more sunshine and warmer air with temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect humidity levels comfortable again Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer but not much more humid with high temperatures in the low ti middle 80s.

Friday you will feel the increasing humidity and I cannot rule out an evening shower.

Over the weekend muggy air will dominate the Tristate and a few showers or thunderstorms could pop up each day. At this point it looks mostly dry with the chance of showers.

From Sunday night through Tuesday evening rain will be in the area. Wednesday looks dry but it looks very wet Friday July 2nd through the 7th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.