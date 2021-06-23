Contests
Winners of final Vax-a-Million drawings to be announced Wednesday night

On the first day the drawing’s registration page opened, it already had 25 million page views...
On the first day the drawing’s registration page opened, it already had 25 million page views by 4:30 p.m., according to state officials. That resulted in “hundreds of thousands” of sign-ups to win one of the five $1 million prizes, state officials said.(Ohio Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The winners of Ohio’s last Vax-a-Million drawings will be named publicly on Wednesday night.

One adult will take home $1 million, while a child between the ages of 12 and 17 will earn a full scholarship to any state college of their choice.

DeWine first announced the Vax-a-Million program in May as an incentive to help boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

[Meet the Week 1Week 2Week 3, and Week 4 winners of the Vax-a-Million drawings.]

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 3,469,542 adult entries eligible for this week’s million-dollar drawing. A total of 154,889 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old entered to win the four-year college scholarship prize.

More than 5.5 million individuals have started the vaccination process in Ohio, according to the state’s health department.

The final Vax-a-Million winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m.

