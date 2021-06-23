Winners of final Vax-a-Million drawings to be announced Wednesday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The winners of Ohio’s last Vax-a-Million drawings will be named publicly on Wednesday night.

One adult will take home $1 million, while a child between the ages of 12 and 17 will earn a full scholarship to any state college of their choice.

DeWine first announced the Vax-a-Million program in May as an incentive to help boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

[Meet the Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, and Week 4 winners of the Vax-a-Million drawings.]

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 3,469,542 adult entries eligible for this week’s million-dollar drawing. A total of 154,889 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old entered to win the four-year college scholarship prize.

More than 5.5 million individuals have started the vaccination process in Ohio, according to the state’s health department.

The final Vax-a-Million winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m.

