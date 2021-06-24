1 injured in Covington blaze, fire crews say
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington fire crews responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Gerrard Street on Wednesday night.
One victim is hospitalized in unknown condition, according to firefighters at the scene.
As many as eight people have been displaced.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
