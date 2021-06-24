1 injured in Covington blaze, fire crews say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington fire crews responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Gerrard Street on Wednesday night.

One victim is hospitalized in unknown condition, according to firefighters at the scene.

As many as eight people have been displaced.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Covington FD just put out a fire in the 1400 block Garrard St. We expect some info from fire officials in a couple of minutes. Video from a resident. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/cXy0LdpOSS — Brittany Harry (@Fox19BrittanyH) June 24, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.