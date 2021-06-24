$1,500 bonus offered to get Kentuckians back to work

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A $1,500 incentive is what Gov. Andy Beshear hopes will get Kentuckians back to work.

The bonus will be offered to the first 15,000 people who reenter the workforce between June 24 and July 30, the governor explained.

To qualify, you must be a Kentucky resident with an active unemployment claim as of June 23 and be at least 18 years old.

[Click here to apply | website will be activated by the end of Thursday]

The funds for the incentive will come from the state’s COVID-19 relief funds, the governor said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.