9 arrested in bust of Roselawn drug network, police say

Cincinnati police seized 9 guns and a large amount of drugs on Thursday.
Cincinnati police seized 9 guns and a large amount of drugs on Thursday.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department on Thursday announced a large seizure of drugs and guns as well nine arrests in connection with what it describes as a “drug distribution network.”

Police made nine arrests after executing search warrants related to the network in Roselawn.

The search warrants yielded nine guns, more than 100 grams of fentanyl, almost a kilogram of cocaine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernaleia and an unspecified amount of cash.

The DEA classifies two milligrams of fentanyl as a lethal dose, meaning 50,000 lethal doses were confiscated.

Cincinnati Police District 4 officers and the Norwood Police Department assisted in executing the warrants.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

