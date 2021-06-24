Coroner’s office on scene of Butler County fire
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County Coroner’s van is at the scene of a fire in Hanover Township Wednesday night.
The fire broke out in a residence in the 1400 block of Millville Oxford Road.
Reports of the fire came in around 9:15 p.m.
The coroner’s van pulled up to the scene around 10:30 p.m.
Authorities have not confirmed the fire is fatal.
