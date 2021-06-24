Coroner’s office on scene of Butler County fire

Contests
A Butler County Coroner's van arrives at the scene of a fire in Hanover Township on Wednesday...
A Butler County Coroner's van arrives at the scene of a fire in Hanover Township on Wednesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County Coroner’s van is at the scene of a fire in Hanover Township Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in a residence in the 1400 block of Millville Oxford Road.

Reports of the fire came in around 9:15 p.m.

The coroner’s van pulled up to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities have not confirmed the fire is fatal.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

