Crossroads’ use of horses as props in Sunday sermon draws criticism

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four days after last Sunday’s service at Crossroads Church in Oakley, controversy remains over the use of wild horses in the sermon.

The service was called “Wild Ride, How a Wild Horse can show us God’s love on stage.”

For more than an hour, the congregation watched a wild horse being tamed while speakers preached about divine love, leaving some in awe and others confounded.

“I was, like, surely that’s not a live horse in this loud, hot, lit-up auditorium with all these special effects,” said Erin Sharp. “Surely it’s not a live horse. It’s just got to be really good special effects.”

Sharp quickly learned it was indeed a live wild horse.

“It’s just frantically running around,” Sharp said. “There’s loud music playing. It was out of its environment, and I’m like, there has to be a reason.”

That reason, according to Erin Caproni with Crossroads Church, was to bring a fresh way to understand the unconditional love of the God worshipped by Crossroads’ attendees.

“During this time the time that he’s training these horses, he talks about God’s heart as a father and the way that God and the way he pursues us, and even when we disobey or turn away,” said Caproni.

Three horses were used in total across three services.

Caproni says the church has a vet on standby and none of the animals were hurt.

She also says the wild horses are now with a farm in Trenton and the training that was done on Sunday is part of their normal routine.

Sharp counters she believes the demonstration went too far.

“I think the speaker has valid points, but I was so grossed out that this horse was brought in for entertainment purposes. It doesn’t sit well with me,” said Sharp.

Caproni says the message did reach some.

“People were taken to a new place because of this,” said Caproni. “I do think that people are being a little critical on Facebook. Those who are criticizing it, I encourage them to watch the entire video.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.