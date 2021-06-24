CVG job fair Thursday

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is holding a job fair Thursday to fill multiple job openings there.

It runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ValuPark Lot, 2462 Donaldson Hwy.

Part-time, full-time and temporary positions are available with airlines, the TSA, DHL, Amazon and more.

See the list here.

Be sure to take your resume and be prepared to apply for openings and talk to employers about the job you want.

The CVG Job Fair is TOMORROW! Are you ready? Come prepared to meet with dozens of employers from across the CVG Airport campus. To RSVP/more info: http://mvnt.us/m1220578 #CVGnext #nowhiring Posted by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.