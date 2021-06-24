Contests
CVG job fair Thursday

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is holding a job fair Thursday to fill multiple job openings there.
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is holding a job fair Thursday to fill multiple job openings there.(CVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is holding a job fair Thursday to fill multiple job openings there.

It runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ValuPark Lot, 2462 Donaldson Hwy.

Part-time, full-time and temporary positions are available with airlines, the TSA, DHL, Amazon and more.

See the list here.

Be sure to take your resume and be prepared to apply for openings and talk to employers about the job you want.

The CVG Job Fair is TOMORROW! Are you ready? Come prepared to meet with dozens of employers from across the CVG Airport campus. To RSVP/more info: http://mvnt.us/m1220578 #CVGnext #nowhiring

Posted by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

