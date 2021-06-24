Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the final Vax-a-Million winners
Jacob Walter
Jacob Walter trial: Accuser recalls Tinder meeting, dates before alleged rapes, sodomy
Donnie Wayne Clontz II and Cortiana Pullens
7 Cincinnati bank robberies traced back to pair of suspects, police say
Timothy Chalamet attends a special screening of "Call Me By Your Name", hosted by Sony Pictures...
Timothee Chalamet film hit by thefts; seeks $50k from Cincinnati taxpayers for extra security
The trial gets underway Wednesday for a man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police...
Man accused of brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer goes on trial

Latest News

In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health...
Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers
Google said Thursday that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back...
Google delays plan to phase out Chrome ad-tracking tech
Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday.
World's oldest male gorilla turns 60