Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. jumped early Thursday, June 24, 2021, after the drugmaker said it will seek approval for its potential Alzheimer’s treatment later this year.(Darron Cummings | AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly says it will submit its potential Alzheimer’s treatment to federal regulators later this year.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment from rival Biogen despite warnings from the agency’s independent advisers that it hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.  

Lilly said Thursday that it will seek approval for its potential treatment, donanemab, based on data from a mid-stage clinical study of the drug involving 272 patients.

Company shares rose around 7% in pre-market trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the final Vax-a-Million winners
Jacob Walter
Jacob Walter trial: Accuser recalls Tinder meeting, dates before alleged rapes, sodomy
Donnie Wayne Clontz II and Cortiana Pullens
7 Cincinnati bank robberies traced back to pair of suspects, police say
Timothy Chalamet attends a special screening of "Call Me By Your Name", hosted by Sony Pictures...
Timothee Chalamet film hit by thefts; seeks $50k from Cincinnati taxpayers for extra security
The trial gets underway Wednesday for a man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police...
Man accused of brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer goes on trial

Latest News

In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health...
Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers
Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday.
Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60
Google said Thursday that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back...
Google delays plan to phase out Chrome ad-tracking tech
Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday.
World's oldest male gorilla turns 60