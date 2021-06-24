Contests
Missing 16-year-old Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

Shannon Oney
Shannon Oney(Dearborn County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old southeastern Indiana teen is missing and believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say they are investigating the disappearance of Shannon Oney.

She was last seen in Lawrenceburg at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition to being in extreme danger, sheriff’s officials say Shannon may need medical assistance.

She is described as 5′2″ and 110 pounds with blonde hair with blue eyes.

Shannon was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black Vans shoes.

She is believed to be in the company of 33-year-old Lamont Giles.

He is described as 5′11″ and 170 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

Giles is driving a white Chevrolet Colorado truck with Ohio license plate HTQ8117.

If you have any information, contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-542-3200 or 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

