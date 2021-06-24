Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Missing Adult Alert issued for 72-year-old Cincinnati man with Alzheimer’s

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert is up for Wayne Connell, 72, of Mt. Airy. Authorities say he...
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert is up for Wayne Connell, 72, of Mt. Airy. Authorities say he was last seen driving away from his Pameleen Court residence about 1 p.m. Wednesday.(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert early Thursday for a 72-year-old Cincinnati man with Alzheimer’s who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Wayne Connell was last seen driving away from his residence on Pameleen Court in Mt. Airy at 1 p.m., according to a news release.

He is described as 5′9″ and weighs 170 pounds with has gray hair and brown eyes.

Connell possibly could be driving from Ohio to Oklahoma City in a black 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 truck with Ohio license plate 282YUR.

If you see him or his vehicle, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Ohio Vax-a-Million winner is from Greater Cincinnati
Donnie Wayne Clontz II and Cortiana Pullens
7 Cincinnati bank robberies traced back to pair of suspects, police say
Timothy Chalamet attends a special screening of "Call Me By Your Name", hosted by Sony Pictures...
Timothee Chalamet film hit by thefts; seeks $50k from Cincinnati taxpayers for extra security
Jacob Walter
Jacob Walter trial: Accuser recalls Tinder meeting, dates before alleged rapes, sodomy
The trial gets underway Wednesday for a man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police...
Man accused of brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer goes on trial

Latest News

Shannon Oney
Missing 16-year-old Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say
Two shootings were reported in Cincinnati Wednesday night. Here, police block off streets in...
Two shootings in Cincinnati overnight
A Butler County Coroner's van arrives at the scene of a fire in Hanover Township late...
Sheriff: 60-year-old man found dead in Butler County fire
Sunday service controversy at Crossroads Church in Oakley
Crossroads’ use of horses as props in Sunday sermon draws criticism