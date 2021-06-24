Missing Adult Alert issued for 72-year-old Cincinnati man with Alzheimer’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert early Thursday for a 72-year-old Cincinnati man with Alzheimer’s who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Wayne Connell was last seen driving away from his residence on Pameleen Court in Mt. Airy at 1 p.m., according to a news release.

He is described as 5′9″ and weighs 170 pounds with has gray hair and brown eyes.

Connell possibly could be driving from Ohio to Oklahoma City in a black 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 truck with Ohio license plate 282YUR.

If you see him or his vehicle, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Authorities say Connell suffers from Alzheimer's and they are concerned for his safety.

He may be driving from Ohio to Oklahoma in a black 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 truck with Ohio license plate 282YUR pic.twitter.com/CkWU8FxUuj — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 24, 2021

