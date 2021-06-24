Missing Adult Alert issued for 72-year-old Cincinnati man with Alzheimer’s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert early Thursday for a 72-year-old Cincinnati man with Alzheimer’s who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.
Wayne Connell was last seen driving away from his residence on Pameleen Court in Mt. Airy at 1 p.m., according to a news release.
He is described as 5′9″ and weighs 170 pounds with has gray hair and brown eyes.
Connell possibly could be driving from Ohio to Oklahoma City in a black 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 truck with Ohio license plate 282YUR.
If you see him or his vehicle, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
