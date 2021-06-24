Unknown cause of bird deaths, illnesses creating mystery for experts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The unknown causes of some bird deaths and illnesses are baffling scientists and conservation professionals across the Tri-State.

“So, it’s not every bird, it’s just certain ones that seem to be more susceptible to it, and they don’t know what’s causing it,” explains Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor Dr. Lindsey Walters. “It seems to cause neurological symptoms like seizures, as well as, crusty eyes, and things like that, so the poor birds are getting pretty sick from this and have been dying as well.”

If you are in an area experiencing this mysterious bird illness, Kentucky Natural Resources is asking you to take down your bird feeders.

“Because the birds need to do some social distancing right now, just to try to keep them apart from each other, so they don’t pass the disease on to each other,” Walters said.

If you encounter a sick or dead bird in Kentucky, you can report it on the Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website.

Investigators are exploring whether the mysterious deaths may be connected to the Brood X cicadas.

“Some kind of fungus or pathogen is on the cicada, and then the bird eats the cicada would be the potential link there, but that’s just a hypothesis,” according to Walters. “There’s no evidence at all yet for that. It’s just a coincidence right now.”

The investigation continues into the deaths and illnesses.

