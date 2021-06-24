Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in South America gave a newly discovered species of frog a “Whole Lotta Love” by naming it after the iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin.

Researchers discovered the amphibian after taking a “Misty Mountain Hop” to the Andes in Ecuador.

They named the new species Pristimantis ledzeppelin, or Led Zeppelin’s rain frog.

It wasn’t because of the “Dazed and Confused” look in its eyes, but because, according to a study published by the researchers, they wanted simply to honor “one of most influential bands throughout the 1970s.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the final Vax-a-Million winners
Jacob Walter
Jacob Walter trial: Accuser recalls Tinder meeting, dates before alleged rapes, sodomy
Donnie Wayne Clontz II and Cortiana Pullens
7 Cincinnati bank robberies traced back to pair of suspects, police say
Timothy Chalamet attends a special screening of "Call Me By Your Name", hosted by Sony Pictures...
Timothee Chalamet film hit by thefts; seeks $50k from Cincinnati taxpayers for extra security
The trial gets underway Wednesday for a man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police...
Man accused of brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer goes on trial

Latest News

FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached between...
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Businesses are still hiring during shutdown
$1,500 bonus offered to get Kentuckians back to work
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, the Minnesota AG is asking the public for statements about...
EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death