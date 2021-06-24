Oxford Township Chief of Police passes away

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Oxford Township Chief of Police Michael Goins has passed away, according to a Facebook post.

The details of Chief Goins’ death are minimal, but the post says he was found dead Thursday morning at his home.

Doug Crawford, a retired patrol sergeant, wrote on the post that Goins was a “great friend and brother.”

Goins was a former deputy sheriff with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

