Oxford Township Chief of Police passes away

Oxford Township Chief of Police Michael Goins passed away Thursday morning.
Oxford Township Chief of Police Michael Goins passed away Thursday morning.(Oxford Township Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Oxford Township Chief of Police Michael Goins has passed away, according to a Facebook post.

The details of Chief Goins’ death are minimal, but the post says he was found dead Thursday morning at his home.

Doug Crawford, a retired patrol sergeant, wrote on the post that Goins was a “great friend and brother.”

Goins was a former deputy sheriff with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

