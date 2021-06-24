Ramp from EB I-275 to 74 near Miamitown closed due to crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound I-275/I-74 is closed due to a crash, according to Colerain Fire & EMS.

All east traffic being diverted to I-275 east.

Traffic is currently backed up to Miamitown.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

I-74/US-52 East is CLOSED at I-275 (MM: 9.4), due to a crash. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8bS7im for updates. pic.twitter.com/mpOVguIgMO — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) June 24, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

