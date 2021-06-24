Ramp from EB I-275 to 74 near Miamitown closed due to crash
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound I-275/I-74 is closed due to a crash, according to Colerain Fire & EMS.
All east traffic being diverted to I-275 east.
Traffic is currently backed up to Miamitown.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.