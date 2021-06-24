Contests
Sheriff: 60-year-old man found dead in Butler County fire

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 60-year-old man was found dead in a Butler County house fire overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Flames broke out at a home in the 1400 block of Millville-Oxford Road in Hanover Township shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Witnesses reported the residence was fully engulfed with two residents were inside.

Deputies and fire crews from Hanover, Reily, Ross and townships all responded.

The first deputy arrived in four minutes to find a woman on the front porch who said a man was still inside the home.

The intensity and location of the fire initially prevented first responders from going in, sheriff’s officials said in the release.

Once they could safely do that, they said they found a male resident dead on the floor.

His name was not released.

Officials from the State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Butler County Coroner’s Office, and Butler County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Section all responded to investigate.

They are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

A damage estimate was not available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

