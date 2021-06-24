Sunny & dry today, mid 80s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are dialing up the heat today with a touch more humidity and high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. The humidity will still be at a comfortable level today. A few clouds move in this afternoon and evening for a partly cloudy evening.

Friday starts mild with lows in the upper 60s. You will feel the increasing humidity and some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see a few pop-up showers or storms midday and late day.

Over the weekend muggy air will dominate the Tri-State and a few showers or thunderstorms could pop up each day. At this point it looks mostly dry with the chance of showers. Temperatures will return to the mid to upper 80′s this weekend.

Rain likely by Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday evening. So far, it looks like we’ll dry out by Wednesday. We are monitoring the possibility for a very wet holiday weekend from Friday July 2nd through the 5th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.