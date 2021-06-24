Sunny Skies Thursday, Back To The Mid 80′s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry and slightly warmer Thursday morning as you start your day. Thursday will be warmer but not much more humid with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s but the humidity will still be at a comfortable level.

Friday you will feel the increasing humidity and look for a few midday and late day rain or thunder chances.

Over the weekend muggy air will dominate the Tristate and a few showers or thunderstorms could pop up each day. At this point it looks mostly dry with the chance of showers. Temperatures will return to the mid to upper 80′s this weekend.

From Sunday night through Tuesday evening rain will be in the area and some rain

