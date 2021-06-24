Taste of Cincinnati All Summer Long: Establishments may apply for grant funds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Taste of Cincinnati All Summer Long program announced applications are now open for an even larger array of establishments.

During this round, restaurants, bars, walk-up windows, and food trucks are encouraged to apply.

As establishments began to transition back to normal operations and reopen to full capacity, grants in the amounts of $2,500, $5,000 or $10,000 will help stimulate city’s restaurant economy and support jobs in the service industry throughout the summer.

The City of Cincinnati is funding the program through a collaboration with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Foundation.

To complete an application and for all program details, applicants can visit tasteofcincinnati.com. Applications are being accepted through July 9.

“The Cincinnati Chamber Foundation is proud to continue to stand with an industry so crucial to the economic vitality of our region,” said Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. “As our economy continues to reopen, the Chamber’s Taste of Cincinnati team—producers of the longest running free culinary arts festival—are thrilled to once again deliver a program that will help support hundreds of restaurants as they continue to build their businesses back through a tough transition period.” “The Taste of Cincinnati All Summer along provides direct support to our restaurant economy and to the heartbeat of many of our neighborhood business districts. And more importantly, it will keep people in jobs. I encourage every eligible restaurant to apply,” said Cincinnati Mayor, John Cranley.

To be eligible, establishments must be located in the city of Cincinnati AND one of the following:

A restaurant that typically serves dine-in breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

A bar establishment, licensed by the State of Ohio.

Independently-operated, locally-owned restaurants with walk-up windows or to-go windows, serving food for immediate consumption

Findlay Market vendors that provide food for immediate consumption. OR

Food trucks that are open to the general public on a daily basis within the City of Cincinnati and registered with the City of Cincinnati Health and Fire Departments as of May 1, 2021. Special event only mobile food units or food carts will not be accepted.

Find complete details and additional eligibility requirements at TasteofCincinnati.com.

Full-service restaurant applicants can apply for a $10,000 grant. Limited-service restaurants that serve only breakfast or lunch can apply for a $5,000 grant. Bars with limited or pre-packaged food service can apply for a $5,000 grant. Walk-up windows, Findlay Market vendors and food trucks can apply for a $2,500 grant.

The total number of grants will be determined by the number of applicants for each category.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.