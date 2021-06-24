Teen shot in Avondale dies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old shot in Avondale earlier this week has died, Cincinnati police said.

Galevon Beauchamp died early Thursday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, they said.

His death is under investigation as a homicide.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

The teen suffered critical injuries Monday night in a shooting near the Reading Road Family Dollar.

Witnesses say he was walking when someone inside a vehicle shot him multiple times.

One of the teen’s friends tells FOX19 NOW Galevon was crossing Reading Road when a car crept up and someone shot him in the head.

The Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

The teen was one of five people shot in the city in separate incidents Monday, according to police.

Earlier this week, Cincinnati police officials said there’s been an uptick in shootings in the last two months and at least 19 juveniles have been shot citywide in the last six months.

Five of them died.

As of Thursday morning, 186 shootings have been reported in Cincinnati so far this year, according to police.

That’s 15% less than the 219 reported at this time last year, they say.

So far this year, 42 homicides have been recorded.

Killings are down so far this year compared to the 50 recorded at this point last year, when Cincinnati saw unprecedented high rates of homicides and shootings.

