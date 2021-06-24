Two shootings in Cincinnati overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating two separate shootings late Wednesday.

The first one was reported in the 1900 block of Knox Street in South Fairmount at 9:30 p.m.

A 44-year-old man was grazed in the head with a bullet, police say.

He refused medical treatment at the scene.

In an unrelated incident, a second shooting was reported just over 30 minutes later in the area of Walnut and 13th Streets in Over-the-Rhine, police said.

A 21-year-old man was found shot and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

No arrests were made in both shootings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.