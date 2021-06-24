Contests
Two shootings in Cincinnati overnight

Two shootings were reported in Cincinnati Wednesday night. Here, police block off streets in...
Two shootings were reported in Cincinnati Wednesday night. Here, police block off streets in Over-the-Rhine after gunshots rang out on Walnut Street near 13th Street.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating two separate shootings late Wednesday.

The first one was reported in the 1900 block of Knox Street in South Fairmount at 9:30 p.m.

A 44-year-old man was grazed in the head with a bullet, police say.

He refused medical treatment at the scene.

In an unrelated incident, a second shooting was reported just over 30 minutes later in the area of Walnut and 13th Streets in Over-the-Rhine, police said.

A 21-year-old man was found shot and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

No arrests were made in both shootings.

