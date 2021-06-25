Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

4-month-old in SC dies from cocaine ingestion, drug found in bottles, officials say

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Two parents are behind bars for the death of their four-month-old infant, officials say.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, Brady Lynden Wearn, 18, and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh, 17, both of Prosperity were arrested for homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Deputies say EMS and Rescue responded to Duckbill Road in the Prosperity section of Newberry County on May 2 for a 4-month-old not breathing and unresponsive.

The Infant was transported to Newberry Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Due to this death being a child 17-years-old or younger, the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit and South Carolina Department of Social Services were notified to investigate.

Officials say toxicology reports during the investigation showed the infant had measurable levels of cocaine in the body. Further toxicology tests yielded amounts of cocaine in the feeding bottles. As a result of the investigation, officials say both parents submitted to a drug screen, which tested positive for Cocaine, Fentanyl and Marijuana.

After completion of the death investigation to include an autopsy and meetings with multiple agencies. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece, has ruled the manner of the infant’s death a homicide.

Officials say the infant died due to, “sudden unexpected infant death associated with recent cocaine ingestion.”

“These are very difficult and time-consuming cases that Investigators have to sort through, and we have to wait for testing on items, which takes a few weeks,” stated Sheriff Foster “This is exactly why we take drug enforcement so seriously. Drug use and abuse are not victimless crimes.”

“These cases are very difficult and emotional from the start with an infant being involved. It takes multiple agency cooperation from the beginning. I am very proud of the dedication of ALL agencies involved and how effortless it is was for everyone to work together,” said Coroner Kneece.

According to deputies, both parents have been served with warrants for the offense of homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Wearn and Bedenbaugh are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing scheduled on June 24.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Shannon Oney
Missing Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ sheriff’s office says
Meet the final Vax-a-Million winners
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Cincinnati police seized 9 guns and a large amount of drugs on Thursday.
9 arrested in bust of Roselawn drug network, police say
Jacob Walter takes the stand, refutes accuser’s testimony in rape, sodomy case
Jacob Walter takes the stand, refutes accuser’s testimony in rape, sodomy case

Latest News

A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
SADD 100 Deadliest Days: Ways to keep teen drivers safe
Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deter
Deters calls out another judge over bonds
Amya Glover (left) and Samantha Hodge (right) are missing in North College Hill, police said...
Critical missing alert issued for two girls in North College Hill
Luke Macke
Homicide in Westwood
City and police officials are honoring the lives of two fallen Cincinnati police officers with...
Cincinnati honors 2 fallen officers with memorial street renaming