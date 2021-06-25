800 grams of fentanyl, 51 pounds of marijuana seized in Butler County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On June 15, the Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN), along with the FBI and several local agencies executed multiple search warrants throughout Butler County.

Four in the City of Hamilton

One in Oxford

One in Fairfield

One in Middletown

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, in all, 800 grams of fentanyl, 51 pounds of marijuana and $8,000 in cash was seized.

Agents arrested 31-year-old Eddie Collins who is also known as “Big Unk”.

He was charged with possession of controlled substances and is being held in the Butler County Jail.

Eddie Collins (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

“This is an example of what can be accomplished when agencies work together for a common goal,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

If anyone has information of criminal activity involving Collins, you’re asked to call FBI Cincinnati at 513-421-4310.

