Active police situation in Avondale after woman shot
Police are at two scenes on either side of Reading Road just a block from where a 16-year-old was shot Monday.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are navigating two scenes where shots were fired Thursday evening in Avondale.
Officers initially responded to reports of a woman shot near Glenwood Avenue and Reading Road.
Around 6:30 p.m., officers found the woman grazed in the face with a gunshot. First Responders transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 7:30 p.m., while police were investigating the first scene, several shots rang out a block to the east near Reading Road and Mann Place.
Officers found several shell casings at that scene.
Police have provided no word on whether anyone was injured from the second round of gunfire or whether the two scenes are related.
It’s unclear whether any suspects are in custody.
The shootings are a block away from the stretch of Reading Road on which a 16-year-old was shot earlier this week in what witnesses described as a drive-by shooting.
The teen, Galevon Beauchamp, died Thursday morning.
We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.