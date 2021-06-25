Closing arguments begin in Jacob Walter rape trial

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Closing arguments will begin Friday in the trial of the former Covington Catholic basketball player accused of rape and sodomy.

Jacob Walter was arrested in December 2018, shortly after a young woman, who was then 18, came forward accusing him of raping her three times and sodomizing her twice on Dec. 9. He has maintained his innocence, saying they only had sex once that day and that it was consensual.

On Wednesday, the alleged victim described her and Walter’s dating history, say they met on Tinder and had consensual sex at least once prior to Dec. 9.

During closing arguments, the defense stated the victim and suspect’s relationship started out with a lie. She told people she met him at the bank when in reality they met on Tinder, they said.

When speaking of Dec. 9, the alleged victim said Walter was handsy immediately upon coming over, despite her not feeling well.

“He starts kissing me and touching me everywhere,” she said. “I told him, ‘This is not what I want,’ and to stop. He didn’t stop. Instead, he pulled off my clothes. He flipped me over.”

Walter painted a different version of events in court on Thursday. He acknowledged he and the alleged victim spent the day together but said everything seemed fine.

He denied testimony from the alleged victim that during a trip to Kroger she had tried to run away from him, go into separate rooms, speak to a security guard and call the police.

Walter says the alleged victim only asked him to leave later that night saying a family member had gotten hurt.

Afterward, the prosecutor said Walter called and texted the alleged victim repeatedly.

“Do you not love me anymore? I’m having an anxiety attack. Please answer babe, please babe. I can’t do this. I need an answer. I’m literally about to die,” Walter said, according to a transcript of the messages provided by the prosecutor.

Walter acknowledged having sent the texts but explained he sent them because he had spent the entire day trying to make the alleged victim feel better and felt like a failure when he couldn’t.

The prosecutor then asked Walter about the injuries found during the alleged victim’s sexual assault exam.

A nurse who testified on Tuesday said she found contusions on the arm and contusions on the breasts. The sexual assault exam also found lacerations on the alleged victim’s anus. Walter said those happened during a consensual anal sex encounter in the previous days.

Walter is currently on house arrest. According to a judge’s ruling, he is allowed to leave his home to attend church.

