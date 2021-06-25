Contests
Coworkers raising money to help tattoo artist hospitalized after motorcycle crash

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With their friend and coworker hospitalized following a motorcycle crash, Beelistic Tattoo is raising money to help one of their own.

Ken Hutchinson, 32, was riding to Beelistic Tattoo on Tuesday to begin his workday when he was hit by a car on Westwood Northern Boulevard.

Serenity Baumer, manager at Beelistic Tattoo, says Hutchinson suffered broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a bruised heart, and bleeding on the brain.

Hutchinson is now on a ventilator in the ICU in a medically induced coma.

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Westwood Northern

To make matters worse, his home was robbed the day after the crash.

“He had a friend that was staying with him, and she went to the house where she was staying, and the door was open, and the safe was open, and it was empty,” said Baumer.

To help Hutchinson regain some of the money he was robbed of, his coworkers are trying to raise $15,000.

“He’s got five kids he’s got to take care of, all pretty little. He was trying to save money for them,” explains Baumer. “He doesn’t have insurance and the medical bills, I can’t imagine, so we need to get all hands on deck to raise the money that we can.”

To help raise more money, Beelistic is donating $10 from every piercing and tattoo this week to the fund.

