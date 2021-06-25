Critical missing alert issued for two girls in North College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - North College Hill police issued a critical missing alert Friday morning for two girls believed to be together.

Samantha Hodge, 12, and Amya Glover, 13, were last known to be at at the Shell/McDonald’s at Hamilton Avenue and West Galbraith Road at 12:30 a.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

“Both are possibly/allegedly suicidal and have a history of past attempts of hurting themselves,” police said in a news release.

One of the juveniles resides in Cheviot, and the other was staying in North College Hill.

Samantha is described as 4′09″ and 92 pounds with black hair with long braids with red highlights. She was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Amya is 5′01″ and 125 pounds with black hair on one side and red hair on the other side of her head.

She was last seen wearing a light colored jacket and backpack.

If you see them, please call North College Hill police: 513-521-7171.

