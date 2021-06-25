Contests
Extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits ends this weekend in Ohio

Unemployment insurance comes to an end tomorrow
(KMVT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio will stop its participation in the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program on Saturday, June 26.

“As Governor DeWine has said, when this program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when a vaccine wasn’t available and jobs were scarce,” Interim Director Matt Damschroder said in a news release. “This is no longer the case as we now have an abundant supply of vaccines and plenty of available jobs.”

Gov. Mike DeWine previously said the weekly payout, in some cases, is “discouraging” some Ohioans from returning to work.

“When this program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when the only weapon we had in fighting the virus was to slow it’s spread through social distancing, masking, and sanitization,” Gov. DeWine said. “That is no longer the case. That is no longer our only tool in this fight. This assistance was always intended to be temporary.”

According to Ohio Job and Family Services, if your claim is under appeal or pending approval, you may be eligible for retroactive payments past June 26.

