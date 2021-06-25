Fallen Cincinnati officers honored during Memorial Way renaming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The spot where two Cincinnati police officers died decades ago has now been officially renamed in their honor.

Officers Dennis Bennington and Robert Seiffert were tragically killed while conducting a traffic stop 42 years ago at the corner of Oak and May Street.

From here on out, the corner will be called Bennington Memorial Way and Seiffert Memorial Way.

It was at this intersection where the two officers took their last breath.

Bennington and Seiffert stopped a driver who was suspected of an aggravated robbery.

As the two approached the car, the suspect started shooting, killing Seiffert instantly. Bennington was able to return fire, stopping and killing the suspect before he died.

Tina Sansone was just 9 years old when her dad, officer Bennington, died.

She spoke on Friday about what this dedication means for her.

“I have missed him each and every day of my life without him,” said Sansone. “I know that the Seiffert family has the same list of missed events that Robert was not there for and have endured the same heartache.”

As part of their continued healing, the children of the fallen officers were all smiles as they revealed the new streets named after their heroic fathers knowing that drivers will see it every day and will never forget.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.